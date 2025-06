Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom is kicking off 4th of July savings early with unbeatable deals. Save up to 60% on appliances and mattresses, including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers and top mattress brands. Mention “independence” in-store for even bigger discounts. Shop now at appliancefactory.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..