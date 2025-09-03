Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Shaquem Griffin’s ultimate Big 12 game day snack guide

Former NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin shares game day snack tips and why Heluva Good! Dips are a must for Big 12 fans this season
Shaquem Griffin’s ultimate Big 12 game day snack guide
Posted

Former NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw on Cincy Lifestyle with his winning snack playbook for Big 12 football season. From French onion with chips to jalapeño cheddar with curly fries, Griffin proves every great play starts with a great dip. Find your favorite at your local store or HeluvaGood.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw