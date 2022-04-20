Shake Up Your Cinco De Mayo Fiesta with Authentic Flavor

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you’re planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, award-winning mixologist Erick Castro has got your back and can help you infuse authenticity into your celebration. He’s crafted new make-at-home margarita recipes, which are all inspired by authentic queso that add a special spark to any Cinco de Mayo spread. His “queso & cocktails” approach to the holiday is an easy foundation for any Mexico-inspired at-home Cinco de Mayo fiesta. #WCPO9Sponsor

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray