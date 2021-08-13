Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Setting Your Child up for Success through Regular Eye Exams

items.[0].videoTitle
Setting Your Child up for Success through Regular Eye Exams
Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 12:58:19-04

It's back to school time, and while many parents and grandparents are focusing on getting school supplies. But there's another, perhaps more pressing issue to think about: can your child see well enough to learn? We raised that question with Dr. Maryam Naqvi at MidWest EyeCenter, who says parents should be alert for potential vision problems.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.