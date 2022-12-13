Set Your Holidays on Cruise and Celebrate Like Never Before

According to a recent survey published by the Family Travel Association, 85% of parents are planning to travel with their children in the next 12 months, and nearly half are planning a multi-generational trip with extended family. Rather than waiting for the new year, parents and grandparents can plan those trips now and give their loved ones the gift of travel this holiday, so everyone in the family has something special to look forward to in the new year.

For families looking for the ultimate way to escape the winter in the months ahead, only one vacation option allows them to swap the sweater for a tank top and cruise with their favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar characters on a spectacular ship in the middle of the sparkling Caribbean.

Dayvee Sutton, Travel Expert and Host of the adventure series Go! Explore, joined Cincy Lifestyle from Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, aboard the new Disney Wish and shared tips on how to give the gift of travel this holiday season.

With chances to sail with Marvel and Pixar characters in 2023, Sutton says there’s something for everyone onboard. To get started on your trip, contact your travel agent or visit DisneyCruise.com

#WCPO9Sponsor