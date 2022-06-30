Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Serve Up Sweetness with Fresh, Flavorful Berries All Summer Long

Serve Up Sweetness with Fresh, Flavorful Berries All Summer Long
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 13:06:59-04

Summer is here, and that means fresh, flavorful berries. There’s no better time of the year to incorporate berries in dishes than during the summer, whether enjoying them in a yummy dessert or as a sweet, fresh snack.

Emmy and James Beard Award nominated host of Potluck with Ali Rosen teamed up with Driscoll’s Berries exciting new recipes that capture the sweetness of summer. Now is the time to take advantage of Driscoll’s ‘Only the Finest’ high-flavor, indulgent berries that are perfect to enjoy fresh or pair with your favorite appetizer samplings or sweet recipes.

For More Information, Visit: driscolls.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.