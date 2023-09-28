Watch Now
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month

Experts say 101 million adults are in need of life insurance or more of it. 1 out of 3 black Americans believe life insurance is only for final expenses: 66% report that is the primary reason they purchased it.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 10:30:02-04

The racial wealth gap in this country is staggering, but income levels are rising and there are more opportunities than ever before to chip away at that gap. One opportunity is to deepen awareness and understanding of how to use wealth-building tools like life insurance. Life insurance can help create wealth for the next generation and change the trajectory of a family’s future, yet most Black Americans only have life insurance to cover only final life expenses such as funeral and burial costs.

Prudential Financial Expert ShirleyAnn M. Robertson joined Michelle Hopkins to talk more about why life insurance is crucial to a comprehensive financial plan and how it is one of many tools that can help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.prudential.com/blueprints

