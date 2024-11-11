Watch Now
SEMA 2024: Kia’s Electric Vision

Ever imagined an all-electric adventure vehicle with solar-powered features? James Bell of Kia America takes us inside the 2024 SEMA Show to explore the Kia Weekender Concept and other exciting innovations in automotive design. Learn more at www.Kia.com

