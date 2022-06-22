Sell Your Home and Skip the Hard Parts with Opendoor

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sell your home and skip the hard parts! Ditch the stagings, doing repairs, and open houses. You can get an offer for your house from Opendoor. Jim from Opendoor shares just how easy it is!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..