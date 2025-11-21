Scripps National Spelling Bee expands access with Beelieve campaign

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is marking its 100th anniversary by giving back through a special initiative called Beelieve. In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, Beelieve helps expand access to the Bee for students in under-resourced schools, providing free enrollment and valuable classroom resources for the upcoming school year.

Corrie Loeffler, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, says the goal is simple: to remove barriers and help more students discover confidence, curiosity, and the joy of learning.

Right now, every donation to the Beelieve campaign is matched dollar for dollar by the Adam R. Scripps Foundation, up to the first $100,000, through December 31, 2025.

Donate or learn more at spellingbee.com/give.