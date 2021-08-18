Scientific Certified Clean for Home and Kitchen

How clean is the restaurant you're eating at? Food Network Star Winner, TV Host and Super Chef Tregaye N Company shared information about Ecolab Science Certified and what that means for restaurants, hotels, grocery stores and other businesses. We also learned about the “Take Back Your Social Life” campaign.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray