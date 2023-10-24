Watch Now
Saving Lives Within Our Community

Donating blood only takes about 10 minutes and you are helping to save lives within our community. Jackie Marschall shows us just how easy it is!
Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 12:14:44-04

Have you ever wondered what the process is like to donate blood at Hoxworth Blood Center? It only takes about 10 minutes and you are helping to save lives within our community. Jackie Marschall shows us just how easy it is!

Schedule your blood or platelet donation today at www.hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910



