Saving Lives with Who Dey Nation and Hoxworth Blood Center

Hoxworth Blood Center and the Cincinnati Bengals are drafting donors for their lifesaving team during the 20th Annual Bengals Blood Drive. All donors who roll up a sleeve during the Bengals drive, which runs through Oct. 9th, will receive a limited-edition pullover featuring the Cincinnati Bengals logo. Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. To schedule a donation, visit www.hoxworth.org or call (513) 451-0910.

