Saving Lives with Who Dey Nation and Hoxworth Blood Center

Hoxworth Blood Center and the Cincinnati Bengals are drafting donors for their lifesaving team during the 20th Annual Bengals Blood Drive. All donors who roll up a sleeve during the Bengals drive, which runs through Oct. 9th, will receive a limited-edition pullover featuring the Cincinnati Bengals logo.
Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. To schedule a donation, visit www.hoxworth.org or call (513) 451-0910.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:23:33-04
Hoxworth Blood Center and the Cincinnati Bengals are drafting donors for their lifesaving team during the 20th Annual Bengals Blood Drive. All donors who roll up a sleeve during the Bengals drive, which runs through Oct. 9th, will receive a limited-edition pullover featuring the Cincinnati Bengals logo.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team