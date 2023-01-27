Watch Now
Save Lives: February Hoxworth Blood Drive Events

Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 11:37:21-05

Schedule an appointment for your donation at one of the upcoming February Hoxworth Blood Drive Events!

The February Hoxworth Donor Promotion - Schedule your appointment at any of the Hoxworth Donor Centers between February 3 – 24 for a gift of a wearable blanket. Visit Hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910.

The Queen City Blood Drive at Duke Energy Convention Center is scheduled for February 14 – 15. Show some love and be a donor during one of these event dates. All donors will receive a FREE Queen City logo T-shirt, FREE voucher for two Cincinnati Cyclones tickets, a FREE voucher for a Donatos Pizza and a FREE bag from the Flying Pig Marathon (while supplies last) plus a $10 off coupon from Fleet Feet. Sign up here: https://hoxworth.org/queencity

The Music Hall Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, February 28th 10 AM - 4 PM. All donors will receive gifts from Hoxworth and Music Hall sponsors. Sign up here: https://hoxworth.org/groups/musichall.html

