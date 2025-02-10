Save Big at Appliance Factory’s Presidents Day Sale

Ready for unbeatable deals? Save up to 60% during Appliance Factory’s Presidents Day Sale! From washers to dishwashers to mattresses, they’ve got it all at prices you won’t find anywhere else. For more information, visit www.appliancefactory.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..