Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Save a life during the 5th annual Cincinnati Favorites Blood Drive Tour

Cincinnati Favorites Summer Blood Drive Tour
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 14:10:40-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

To celebrate your love of all things Cincinnati, Hoxworth Blood Center is bringing back its wildly popular Cincinnati Favorites Summer Blood Drive Tour. The tour begins on June 1.

Hoxworth is teaming up with Skyline Chili, Graeter's Ice Cream, Busken Bakery, LaRosa's Pizzeria, Taste of Belgium, The BonBonerie, Aglamesis Bro's Ice Cream and Candy, Holtman's Donut Shop and Montgomery Inn for a summer-long series of lifesaving blood drives.

Appointments are highly encouraged and available spots are limited. Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at: hoxworth.org/cincinnati-favorites

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022