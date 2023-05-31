Save a life during the 5th annual Cincinnati Favorites Blood Drive Tour

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

To celebrate your love of all things Cincinnati, Hoxworth Blood Center is bringing back its wildly popular Cincinnati Favorites Summer Blood Drive Tour. The tour begins on June 1.

Hoxworth is teaming up with Skyline Chili, Graeter's Ice Cream, Busken Bakery, LaRosa's Pizzeria, Taste of Belgium, The BonBonerie, Aglamesis Bro's Ice Cream and Candy, Holtman's Donut Shop and Montgomery Inn for a summer-long series of lifesaving blood drives.

Appointments are highly encouraged and available spots are limited. Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at: hoxworth.org/cincinnati-favorites

