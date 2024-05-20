Savannah's Southern Charm is Coming to Cincinnati
Prev
Next
Savannah's Southern Charm is Coming to Cincinnati
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 15:18:12-04
The Surprisingly Savannah team is bringing the essence of their beautiful city to the Queen City! Angela Westerfield from Visit Savannah shared what delightful experiences they have in store for their upcoming visit.
Learn more at VisitSavannah.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..