Sam Dowden's Road to Recovery at Addiction Recovery Care

Sam Dowden says it's never too late to reach out for help. She joined Nick Oliver, the host of Road to Recovery, to share her story and how Addiction Recovery Care helped her get to where she is today.

Addiction Recovery Care's unique approach focuses on treating the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - with a four-phase program that leads to long-term recovery.

If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit www.arccenters.com to use our confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365. For more information, visit www.arccenters.com

