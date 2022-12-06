Watch Now
Safety Features on TikTok

Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:24:50-05

Does your teenager use the popular entertainment app, TikTok? Discussing online safety with your teen can be daunting, but Eric Ebenstein, Director of Public Policy for TikTok, explains the safety features within the app that can give parents peace of mind. TikTok's Family Pairing tool allows parents or guardians to connect their account with their teen's account to enable a variety of account and privacy settings, including limiting their ability to send and receive direct messages or setting screen time limits.

