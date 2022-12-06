Safety Features on TikTok

Does your teenager use the popular entertainment app, TikTok? Discussing online safety with your teen can be daunting, but Eric Ebenstein, Director of Public Policy for TikTok, explains the safety features within the app that can give parents peace of mind. TikTok's Family Pairing tool allows parents or guardians to connect their account with their teen's account to enable a variety of account and privacy settings, including limiting their ability to send and receive direct messages or setting screen time limits.

#WCPO9Sponsor