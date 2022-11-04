Safe Shopping Solutions

Watch Now
The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for and to be cautious and vigilant whether shopping online, at the mall or in your neighborhood stores. In fact, VISA has some great tools to help you stay safe, secure and stress-free this holiday shopping season.

Michael Jabbara, Global Head of Fraud Services at VISA, joined Cincy Lifestyle to share some tips and tricks for shopping smart and securely this holiday season. Plus, we learned how VISA is stopping sophisticated fraud tactics in the global payment systems ecosystem by making key investments in advanced data analytics.

For more information, visit Visa.com/Security

