Safe, Secure, and Connected: Verizon's Family App Explained

The holidays are a busy time, and with so much going on, keeping your family connected and safe online is more important than ever. The Verizon Family App makes it easier for parents to monitor kids' devices, track their real-time locations, and set custom content restrictions. Whether you’re looking to ensure safe browsing, monitor screen time, or understand your teenager’s driving habits, this app has got you covered. Best of all, it's FREE to download and works on both iOS and Android devices.

Learn more at verizon.com/verizonfamily or visit your local Verizon store where one of their representatives would be happy to answer any questions you have.

