Roman to the Rescue by Sophie Starr

Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 20, 2024
Sophie Starr, author of Roman to the Rescue, joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to chat about her new children's book and the heartwarming story about her dog, Roman.

Roman helped Sophie overcome some of the most difficult times in her life, and the stories in her book are based on the true stories of their time together and the lessons Roman taught her. You can find Roman to the Rescue at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and anywhere you get Ebooks. A portion of every purchase is donated to animal rescues around the world.

Learn more at www.RomanToTheRescue.org

