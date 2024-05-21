Road to Recovery with Kim Rutledge

From losing everything to finding hope—Kim Rutledge shares her powerful story of recovery and redemption.

Addiction Recovery Care's unique approach focuses on treating the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - with a four-phase program that leads to long-term recovery. If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use their confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

#WCPO9Sponsor