Revolutionize Reading with Amazon’s New Kindle Lineup!

For book lovers and gift-givers alike, Amazon’s latest Kindle lineup has something for everyone this holiday season. Michelle Hopkins spoke with Kevin Keith, Vice President of Kindle at Amazon, to learn about the exciting updates, including the first-ever color Kindle, now with vibrant, eye-friendly displays. Whether you're interested in the classic Paperwhite, a compact Kindle for easy on-the-go reading, or the Kindle Scribe, designed for readers who also love to jot notes, there’s a Kindle that fits every reader’s style. Learn more about all the latest Kindle features at Amazon.com/Kindle.

#WCPO9Sponsor