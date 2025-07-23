Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Revival and Renewal with Chosen Ministries

A free 3-day revival hosted by Chosen Ministries brings together prayer, spiritual growth, health resources, and music to uplift the community August 1–3 in Sharonville, OH
Revival and Renewal with Chosen Ministries
Posted

Chosen Ministries invites you to a powerful 3-day Revival & Community Impact weekend, happening August 1–3 in Sharonville. With worship, workshops, fitness, music and more, this free event is designed to restore hope, renew faith and strengthen community ties. Visit chosenministries.co to learn more and register.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw