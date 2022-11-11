Retirement Planning with Northwestern Mutual

No matter what you see yourself doing or exploring when you retire, you’ll want to set up a financial plan well in advance to make the most of your retirement. Joel Purcell from Northwestern Mutual discusses building a retirement plan tailored to your goals and dreams.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..