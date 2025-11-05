Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Retirement planning made simple with Golden Reserve

Golden Reserve’s complimentary Roadmap for Retirement includes income forecasting, tax planning and more. Call 513‑912‑4335 or visit GetYourRoadmap.com to schedule.
Retirement planning made simple with Golden Reserve
Posted
and last updated

Golden Reserve’s Roadmap for Retirement helps you turn decades of savings into a reliable income. This complimentary service includes an income forecast to show how much you can spend each year, plus an IRA tax plan to help lower taxes, fee analysis, market risk report, and long‑term care planning. These tools give you the confidence to enjoy retirement and still leave the legacy you want.

Call 513-912-4335 to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement or online at www.GetYourRoadmap.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State