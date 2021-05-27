Restaurant Quality Dining at BrightStar Senior Living

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Stuffed pork chops, full steak dinners, even dessert! At BrightStar Senior Living of Mason, the residents are treated to restaurant-quality food on a daily basis. We talked to Chef Mark Shugar about the professionalism and high-quality ingredients he brings to the BrightStar community.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.