Remodel Smart This Summer with Windows Direct USA
Save big this summer on windows and baths with Chris Carey of Windows Direct USA. Learn how to lock in pricing, get 3 windows free, or take 60% off bath installs with no interest for 2 years.
Summer is the perfect time to upgrade your home. Chris Carey joined Pete Scalia to share how you can save big on windows from Windows Direct USA and baths from Baths Direct USA - including buy 3, get 3 free, and 60% off bath installs. Learn more at www.windowsdirectusa.com or by calling 513-434-6077
#WCPO9Sponsor
