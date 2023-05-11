What do a “513 Day” 1950s-themed wedding and a Belize immigrant teaching ESL math have in common? They, along with a single mom returning to college and a first-year college commuter, are among 169 local Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A® team members being awarded $323,500 in Remarkable Futures™ Scholarships from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

“The scholarship winners are nominated by their local Chick-fil-A Restaurant owner/operators for their dedication to pursuing their education and commitment to excellence in the community,” said Doug Peters, Chick-fil-A Springdale Operator and local board chair. We look for team members who possess strong leadership skills, demonstrate a commitment to academic achievement and a desire to make a positive impact.”

To date, Chick-fil-A has helped 93,000 team members achieve their dreams through more than $162 million in scholarships since 1973 – marking 50 years of the Remarkable Futures™ scholarship program.

For more information on Chick-fil-A, visit www.chick-fil-a.com