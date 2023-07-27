Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Reinvent: Navigating Business Transformation in a Hyperdigital Era

Reinvent: Navigating Business Transformation in a Hyperdigital Era
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 13:57:29-04

The world is changing faster than people could have ever imagined, providing some critical challenges for people and businesses that are just trying to keep up. Now, a celebrated new book that is already a #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller and has been named 2023’s Best Business Book of the Year, reveals how organizations must consider revising and possibly scrapping decades-old habits, processes, and their very ways of thinking and operating.

Entrepreneur and Author Faisal Hoque joined Pete Scalia to discuss his newest book, Reinvent – Navigating Business Transformation in a Hyperdigital Era, in which he outlines a step-by-step path for businesses and leaders to manage the evolution and consumers better understand the landscape.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022