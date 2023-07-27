The world is changing faster than people could have ever imagined, providing some critical challenges for people and businesses that are just trying to keep up. Now, a celebrated new book that is already a #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller and has been named 2023’s Best Business Book of the Year, reveals how organizations must consider revising and possibly scrapping decades-old habits, processes, and their very ways of thinking and operating.

Entrepreneur and Author Faisal Hoque joined Pete Scalia to discuss his newest book, Reinvent – Navigating Business Transformation in a Hyperdigital Era, in which he outlines a step-by-step path for businesses and leaders to manage the evolution and consumers better understand the landscape.

#WCPO9Sponsor