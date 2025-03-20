Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ready to refresh your wellness routine? The Kroger Wellness Festival returns to downtown Cincinnati on September 26-27, bringing the best in health, fitness, and nutrition! Check out featured products like Crest for oral health, Saratoga sparkling water for hydration, Ensure protein shakes for balanced nutrition, and Pedialyte to keep you energized. Plus, get expert tips on how Bausch + Lomb eye care can help relieve dry, irritated eyes. For more information, visit www.Kroger.com/WellnessFestival

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..