Refill your cup with some nostalgia! Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Tammie Scott, the owner of Nostalgia Wine and Jazz Lounge, and explore how Tammie blends old school R&B, jazz, and a touch of hip hop to create a vibrant community space. Learn about her journey from sports to jazz and why her bar is the go-to spot for music lovers and celebrities alike.

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center