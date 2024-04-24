Refill: Come Have Coffee with Chef Jose Salazar
Prev
Next
Refill: Come Have Coffee with Chef Jose Salazar
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 11:49:09-04
Step into the kitchen with Chef Jose Salazar and Michelle Hopkins as they brew up some coffee talk you won’t want to miss! ☕ From his NYC upbringing to making waves in the Cincinnati culinary scene, get ready for a flavorful adventure filled with passion, flavor, and a sprinkle of ‘hug life’ charm!
Come have coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..