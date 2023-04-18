Reduce Your Environmental Impact

American consumers are not the only ones increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of packaging. Many companies are also on board, using advanced algorithms to create right-sized, recyclable packaging, and investing in technology that aims to guarantee items arrive safely with as little packaging and carbon emissions as possible.

In addition to more sustainable packaging, it’s important consumers understand and implement best practices when it comes to recycling boxes and mailers. For example, cardboard boxes are curbside recyclable as long as they don’t have any residue from food or other sticky substances. Amazon’s paper mailers - the newer padded mailers without bubbles - are also curbside recyclable, while the traditional blue and white plastic bubble mailers should be taken to a store drop-off location to be recycled.

Amazon Sustainability Expert, Saige Kolpack shared how to properly recycle several different types of packaging. She also explained some of the different ways Amazon has innovated to improve its packaging and tips on how to shop more consciously this Earth Day.

For more information, visit Amazon.com/secondchance

