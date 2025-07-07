Reduce Wrinkles with Dekliderm
Prev
Next
Saggy, wrinkly skin around your neck and chest? Dekliderm helps smooth and firm your neckline fast with real results in just 4 weeks.
Posted
and last updated
Dekliderm’s clinically studied formula is designed to help reduce sagging, crepey skin and wrinkles around your neck and chest. One simple step at night delivers visible results in as little as 4 weeks. For more information, visit www.Dekliderm.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..