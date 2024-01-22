Reduce Wrinkles, Bags, and Dark Circles in Minutes with Plexaderm
Prev
Next
Reduce Wrinkles, Bags, and Dark Circles in Minutes with Plexaderm
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 11:17:57-05
You can take years off your appearance easily with Plexaderm Skincare! It's is a revolutionary skincare product that can visibly reduce wrinkles, bags, and dark circles in just minutes. Lifestyle Consultant Annette Figueroa shared how it works with Pete Scalia!
Get the trial pack for ONLY $14.95 and receive free shipping. Try it today by visiting www.PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-596-0335
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..