Rediscovering Parenthood: Micki Arvin's Journey Through Addiction Recovery

From darkness to light: Micki Arvin opens up about the transformative impact of addiction treatment on her life and family. She shares her experiences from making the difficult decision to seek treatment to reclaiming her life and reconnecting with her child. Micki's story is a testament to the power of recovery and the hope it brings to families.

