Rediscovering Nostalgia at The Toy Department

Toys aren’t just for kids anymore—adults are leading the charge in collecting! Pete Scalia visited the Toy Department in Fairfield to explore the growing trend of adult toy enthusiasts. From classic 80s and 90s figures to intricate high-end collectibles, learn why these items are more than just playthings—they’re cherished pieces of nostalgia.

Visit the Toy Department at 5960 Dixie Hwy Fairfield, OH 45014, or call (513) 869-3378. Check out their website at toydepartment.net to start or expand your collection today!

#WCPO9Sponsor