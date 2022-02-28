Red Carpet Beauty Secrets with a Former Rockette

The Oscar’s and a whole host of award shows will have celebrities hitting the Red Carpet in March. Celebrity stylist and beauty expert Emily Loftiss has a passion for helping real women of all sizes on a budget, feel just as glamorous as the celebrities she has styled for Hollywood's Red Carpets. Whether that's navigating current trends, or simply finding a good tailor - Emily's all about celebrating yourself while having fun and living your life to the fullest.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 12:34:25-05
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team