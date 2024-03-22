Record and Watch Live TV with Tablo

Watch Now
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 13:52:40-04

Tablo is the first consumer technology devices to enable whole-home viewing, recording of over-the-air broadcast television and curated free ad-supported streaming television channels without a subscription. Just pay once and watch forever - all you need is the Tablo Total System, internet service and a smart TV or streaming device. All of this with zero fees or contracts or subscriptions. Pete Scalia spoke with Justin Hyatt to learn more.

Visit TabloTV.com for more information and use code 'WCPO' for $10 off any Tablo.

