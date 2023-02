Recognizing the risk factors that lead to heart disease is the first step in preventing a cardiac event. Smoking, high cholesterol, Diabetes, leading a sedentary lifestyle all contribute to an increased risk for developing Heart Disease. If you suffer from any of the above risk factors, contact your primary care physician to see if you qualify for an evaluation from a specialist at the Mercy Heart Institute.

