Recipes for a Merry Berry Holiday Season

The holidays are here, and that means plenty of parties and family gatherings that are perfect for featuring fresh, flavorful berries. One sure way to be the hit of any get-together is featuring only the finest berries in delicious deserts and great grazing boards.

Emmy and James Beard Award-nominated host of Potluck with Ali Rosen has teamed up with Driscoll’s Berries for a special holiday show-and-tell for creating sweetness worth sharing.

For more information and the best berry recipes, visit Driscolls.com

#WCPO9Sponsor