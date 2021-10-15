Recipes and Dishes for National Pulled Pork Day

In honor of National Pulled Pork Day on October 12, we wanted to bring you some mouth-watering recipes you can make at home. We talked to Chef Matt Abdoo from Pig Beach NYC, who has partnered with Lloyd’s Barbeque Company to bring us Lloyd's Pig Beach Pulled Pork.For more recipes, make sure to visit hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Lloyds

For more recipes, make sure to visit hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Lloyds