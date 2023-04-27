Receive a Free Zoo Ticket for Donating Blood

Make plans now for a spring visit to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens! With a blood donation at Hoxworth Blood Center during the dates of May 1-May 22, 2023, donors will receive one free ticket admission to the Cincinnati Zoo. Visit www.hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910 to schedule your donation today!
Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 16:18:44-04
