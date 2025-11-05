Ramp It Up for Veterans telethon returns Nov. 11

People Working Cooperatively Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign helps local veterans live safely and independently at home. Funds raised support home repairs, accessibility modifications and maintenance for veterans in need. Join the Veterans Day telethon Nov. 11 from 4–8pm to donate by phone. Every dollar makes a difference! A generous anonymous donor is matching all donations to the Ramp It Up for Veterans Campaign up to $100,000.

You can also give online anytime at pwchomerepairs.org. For those who prefer hands‑on help, volunteer opportunities are available, from skilled carpentry to raking leaves and painting.

