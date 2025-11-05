Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Ramp It Up for Veterans telethon returns Nov. 11

Support local veterans through People Working Cooperatively Ramp It Up campaign. Call in during the Nov. 11 telethon from 4–8 p.m. or donate online to help veterans live safely and independently.
Ramp It Up for Veterans telethon returns Nov. 11
Posted
and last updated

People Working Cooperatively Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign helps local veterans live safely and independently at home. Funds raised support home repairs, accessibility modifications and maintenance for veterans in need. Join the Veterans Day telethon Nov. 11 from 4–8pm to donate by phone. Every dollar makes a difference! A generous anonymous donor is matching all donations to the Ramp It Up for Veterans Campaign up to $100,000.

You can also give online anytime at pwchomerepairs.org. For those who prefer hands‑on help, volunteer opportunities are available, from skilled carpentry to raking leaves and painting.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State