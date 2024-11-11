Ramp It Up for Veterans: Support Local Heroes This Veterans Day

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Veterans Day is here, and so is a chance to make a big impact! People Working Cooperatively's Ramp It Up for Veterans telethon kicks off today, raising funds to help local veterans with essential home repairs and mobility modifications. Tune in from 4-8 PM on WCPO 9 and donate today – every dollar is matched, so your support goes twice as far! Learn more at www.pwchomerepairs.org

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..