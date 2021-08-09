Putting Together a First Aid Kit

Now is the time for summer fun, but it's also a common time for accidents. Parents can build their own personalized first aid kit that meets the specific needs of their family. Journalist Jeannette Kaplun is teaming up with BAND-AID Brand to provide these FREE stylish kits that you can then use to personalize as part of the build your own first aid kit program. It’s a unique and informative public service interview.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:47:26-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team
Cincinnati