Putting Together a First Aid Kit

Now is the time for summer fun, but it's also a common time for accidents. Parents can build their own personalized first aid kit that meets the specific needs of their family. Journalist Jeannette Kaplun is teaming up with BAND-AID Brand to provide these FREE stylish kits that you can then use to personalize as part of the build your own first aid kit program. It’s a unique and informative public service interview.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

