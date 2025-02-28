Watch Now
Purina is Hiring... But Only Puppies and Kittens Can Apply!

Two lucky pets are about to land the job of a lifetime. Purina is searching for one puppy and one kitten to become their Chief Snuggle Officers, and the finalists are absolutely adorable. Pete Scalia caught up with Dr. Callie Harris, DVM, to talk about this one-of-a-kind contest and share expert tips for raising happy, healthy pets. She emphasized the importance of proper nutrition in those early months, recommending high-quality proteins, calcium, and DHA to support growth and development.

Now, it’s up to you to decide who gets the job! Vote for the Chief Snuggle Officer finalists at www.ChowContest.Purina.com before March 3 and help crown the ultimate cuddle champion!

