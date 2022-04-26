Pullover and Save a Life with Hoxworth Blood Center

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is closing out April with an exclusive gift for all blood donors.

Donors who roll up a sleeve at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29 will receive a Hoxworth quarter-zip pullover!

“Every day, patients in local hospitals need blood and platelets to survive traumas, organ transplants, and cancer treatments,” said Alecia Lipton, director of public relations at Hoxworth Blood Center. “Because blood cannot be manufactured in a lab, blood donors are needed to roll up a sleeve to save lives in their community.” Hoxworth Blood Center needs to collect more than 450 units of blood daily to meet the demands of area hospitals.

Appointments for blood donation are highly encouraged. Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at www.hoxworth.org

